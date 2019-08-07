Fog wreaking havoc in Nain for 7 days straight

Rain and fog along the north coast of Labrador have been causing a domino effect for people who cannot travel in and out of the region. In Nain, it means there are people without running water and neither phone nor internet service.

It's been seven straight days of "continuous weather delays to coastal communities," regional carrier Air Borealis said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Those delays include passenger bookings, cargo and charter flights.

"The weather is the biggest factor here now because we've been down in fog and drizzle for a better part of a week, so that's hindering all of our flights coming in," said Nain resident Heather Angnatok.

I can't see across the road the fog is so thick this morning. - Heather Angnatok

"That's playing havoc with a lot of people who are trying to connect to their other flights out of Goose Bay, and therefore having to pay large amounts of money just to change their flights. And I know we're out of fresh fruit and vegetables."

For Angnatok and a number of others in Nain, it's not just travel and fresh produce that is being disrupted.

Her home is without running water, she said, adding that there was planned work on the town's water system following a water main break, but going well beyond what was expected.

"I think today is the ninth day," she said with an incredulous laugh, adding there are various breaks around town.

"That's a bit much."

Mother Nature has her own plans

But, she said, there's not much that can be done about it, given the circumstances.

The water has been shut off following the break because there is a hydro pole in the area where the water had pooled.

There were concerns that — had the water kept running — the ground would erode, and the pole could topple, causing a widespread power outage.

The decision was to shut off the water, while await a hydro crew to arrive in town to move the pole so water can be turned back on while work is done — but the hydro crew can't get to the community with no flights able to get in.

The fire brigade filled up fix boxes with water for residents without water to use to flush toilets, clean dishes and do some washing. The water is not safe to consume. (Submitted by Jennifer Oliver)

"It just can't be helped," Angnatok told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"The weather's the biggest issue here. There's nothing that can fly in because of the fog and it's becoming very difficult having to try to have the patience."

Angnatok said Bell Aliant long-distance phone calls, as well as internet service, have been knocked out since Saturday.

"It seems like nobody in the world knows we're existing up here with no internet connection, no long distance," said Anknatok.

"I just want to let my family know that we're doing OK, but it would be good to know what's going on."

Bell Aliant said there is an issue with its tower site, and bad weather had prevented crews from flying in to the site earlier Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, technicians were set to make their way to make repairs, according to a Bell statement. There was no timeline for when service will be restored.

With another week of rain in the Environment Canada forecast for Nain, Angnatok is cautiously optimistic the fog will start to clear soon.

But as of Wednesday morning, it was still pea soup.

"I can't see across the road the fog is so thick this morning."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador