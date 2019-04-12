Calling all fly-tying enthusiasts: Your design could be N.L.'s official salmon lure

Although a new competition will give one lucky angler some serious bragging rights, it's not the reason why people are meeting regularly at a St. John's beer factory.

Every Monday evening, a group of enthusiasts meet at Quidi Vidi Brewery to practise their fly-tying techniques.

The incentive to attend, though, might be a little greater now that the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources is holding a competition to find the best salmon fly in the province.

Philip Crocker is the organizer of the Tie One On fly-tying group. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"It really is a work of art, and that's the best way to put it," said Philip Crocker, organizer of the Tie One On group

"It is almost like crafts for a lot of people. You kind of have to be focused on it. You don't want to pull too hard, you don't want to put too much thread in one spot."

Crocker said fly-tying can be an isolating activity, often happening in a basement or at a kitchen table. With his newly formed group, though, members are able to share ideas and admire each others' handiwork.

This is jungle cock, an expensive and rare type of feather used in salmon flies. Crocker says his uncle gave him the feathers once he got interested in tying. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"I may tie my blue charm different than you," he said. "There's a nice social atmosphere to it."

There are currently about 20 people who attend each session. The ages range anywhere from five to 70 years old, and so do their skill levels.

"We have a lot more new people who do a bit of fishing and want to expand their fishing skills," said Crocker. "Some people who come out, all they want to do is talk fishing."

Flies can be made with deer body, caribou tail, red fox hair, moose hair, pheasant tail and whatever else can be found in the wild. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The talk around the table now is what designs members might submit for the competition.

"I have a couple flies I have an idea of putting in," admitted Crocker.

The competition is to celebrate International Year of the Salmon, an initiative to conserve and restore salmon habitats in the North Atlantic.

The hook gets put into the vise and thread is wrapped around it. The goal is to make the hook look like an actual bug. (Submitted by Philip Crocker)

Fly designers have until April 19 to submit their work of art. A group of expert judges will decide the best fly and the winner will be announced May 31. The public can also vote for a favourite fly from a list on the EngageNL website.

Flies can vary in colour and size depending on what type of fishing it's being used for. (Submitted by Philip Crocker)

