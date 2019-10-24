Struggling Fluvarium has a new sponsor but still needs more, says manager

Fluvarium operations manager Shantille Butler says the new sponsor gives the facility some breathing room. (Paula Gale/CBC)

A new sponsor will help the Fluvarium keep its doors open, but the struggling educational facility is still looking for donations.

After a $65,000 sponsorship from Suncor Energy ended last year, the St. John's centre sold a Mary Pratt painting hanging in the building in May to help keep the doors open. Later that month, local philanthropist Elinor Gill Ratcliffe gave $75,000 to the centre in the hopes of inspiring more donations.

Now the Fluvarium has announced that oil and gas company Puglisevich will be providing $40,000 a year for the next year. It provides some breathing room for the facility, said Shantille Butler, the Fluvarium's new operations manager, but they still need help.

"We still want more sponsorship. We still need more," said Butler. She said the new sponsorship will help with operations, including paying salaries, and possibly fund some renovations.

"They're going to help us with our education programs and keeping our doors open for a little while longer … but again, more is needed."

We're trying to get our name out there and say, 'Hey, don't forget about us. We're still here and we need you.' - Shantille Butler

That news helped to lift the mood in the Fluvarium, said Butler.

"Everybody is super-excited. I mean, you can just tell everybody has another pep in their step," she said.

Shantille says that people can help out in smaller ways, too.

"If anybody wants to step up and say, 'Why don't I paint this window?' And we'll just put a little name plaque next to it. We're trying to get our name out there and say, 'Hey, don't forget us. We're still here and we need you," she said.

"We're a gem in the heart of the city that has somewhat been forgotten."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador