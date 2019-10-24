Thousands roll up their sleeves at first few N.L. flu shot clinics

Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they're expecting an average flu season in the province, but they're reminding people to get a flu shot anyway.

"Influenza is a tricky virus," said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfoundland and Labrador's medical officer of health. "So it can change within a year."

There are two strains that circulate each season, and the virus mutates annually.

Sometimes, the shot is not a good match — like the the one administered in the 2017-18 flu season, when 39 people died and 352 were hospitalized.

This year's vaccine protects against two strains of influenza A — including H1N1 — and two strains of influenza B.

In February, Eastern Health added two extra clinics to meet demand. (CBC)

The clinics opened Monday, and at the first two in St. John's, a total of 3,100 people were vaccinated, according to Eastern Health.

"We certainly have enough vaccine for our anticipated needs for this year across the province," said Fitzgerald.

Young people, you need the shot, too

Nicolle Garrett is a public health nurse, working at the flu shot clinics for the second year in a row.

She says last year they saw an increase in people between 20 and 44 coming in to get the vaccine.

In February, Eastern Health added two extra clinics to meet demand, after an increase in confirmed influenza cases at hospitals and a spike in the number of young babies being admitted.



"So young families started coming in and getting vaccinated, and there was a bigger uptake of that," she said. "We find that the 65 age group, they're good, the seniors are really good coming in and getting it. But the younger age groups, not so much, but we're getting a pretty good uptake already."

Don't believe the rumour: the flu shot won't give you the flu. (CBC)



Garrett will work 23 clinics this year. She said she enjoys being one of the public faces of the campaign. Garrett will work 23 clinics this year. She said she enjoys being one of the public faces of the campaign.

"A lot of people say, 'I don't get sick,' but they could be a carrier of the virus and pass it on to somebody who cannot get the vaccine. They might not get sick themselves, but they could make somebody else sick," she said.

Dispelling a myth that makes the rounds

The province recommends anyone over six months old gets a a shot, and it's especially important for pregnant women, children, and anyone over the age of 65.

And contrary to a popular myth that makes the rounds, Fitzgerald said it's important to stress that the flu shot will not give you the flu.

"What's in the flu shot is a weakened, or inactivated form of the virus, and all it does is it stimulates our immune system so that when we come into contact with the real virus, we're more able to respond to it more quickly. So it's the best form of protection that we have."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador