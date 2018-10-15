Roll up your sleeves: Free flu shot clinics starting Oct. 22 across N.L.

The Department of Health and Community Services says 125,000 people across Newfoundland and Labrador received the flu shot in 2017 through the province’s publicly funded vaccination program. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Regional health authorities will begin to host public flu shot clinics starting Oct. 22, including at community health offices.

The Department of Health and Community Services said the number of clinics will increase this year to help improve public access to the vaccine.

The vaccine protects against four strains of the influenza virus, including H1N1 and H3N2.

The department said 125,000 people received the flu shot last year through the province's publicly funded vaccination program.

Due to a decrease in demand, FluMist, an intranasal spray, will not be offered this year as part of the publicly funded influenza program.

"The department encourages everyone six months of age and older to get the flu shot, especially those at increased risk for complications from the flu," said a statement from Health and Community Services.

"This includes pregnant women, adults and children with chronic health conditions, and seniors. People are encouraged to get the flu shot in the fall or early winter to give their bodies time to build up immunity."

People getting shots should bring along their MCP cards and wear short-sleeved shirts.

For more information on scheduled clinic locations, people can visit the website of their regional health authority or call 811.

