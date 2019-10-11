N.L. flu shot clinics start Oct. 21

Flu shot clinics will be offered across the province starting Oct. 21.

This year's vaccine protects against two strains of influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and two strains of influenza B (Victoria and Yamagata), according to information distributed via Eastern Health.

The flu shot is free at these clinics, run by the provincial health authorities, and is also available from some local pharmacists who may charge a fee. Anyone who has a Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program card can get a flu shot free from any pharmacy that offers the service.

Getting the flu shot in the fall or early winter gives the body time to build up immunity, says Eastern Health.

"The flu shot is recommended to everyone over the age of six months. It is especially important for people who are at higher risk from the complications of influenza," said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's medical officer of health.

"This includes pregnant women, those with chronic conditions, and those over the age of 65. We also encourage parents to vaccinate their children as the flu can spread rapidly through the pre-school and school-aged populations."

At the beginning of October, the Public Health Agency of Canada said about 55 per cent of the total flu vaccine order was available to distribute across the country, and it was hoping to have 90 per cent of the supply by the end of October.

