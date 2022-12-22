It's not your imagination: Kids were hit hard by flu in N.L. this fall, says virologist

Memorial University virologist Rod Russell says now that most pandemic measures have been relaxed or eliminated entirely, many people are being exposed to viruses they didn’t have the chance to acclimate their bodies to during the pandemic. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Memorial University virologist Rod Russell says he's not too surprised that flu cases have soared in the province this year — especially among kids.

For the past few years, people have been wearing masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In so doing, he says, the province was able to keep other viruses, like the flu, at bay.

Now that most pandemic measures have been relaxed or eliminated entirely, he says many people, especially young children, are being exposed to viruses for the first time that they didn't have the chance to acclimate their bodies to during the pandemic.

"So you had this gap, I call this gap in education of the immune system, where you normally would've been building up antibodies … building up immunity against all the viruses and bugs that are out there," said Russell. "But that didn't happen."

This winter season, the province has been grappling with a rise in influenza cases, as well as an increase in respiratory illness among children. There have been shortages of children's cold and flu medication, the Janeway emergency room in St. John's has been overwhelmed, and the province's doctors continue to urge residents to get vaccinated against the flu.

Dr. Natalie Bridger, a pediatric and infectious diseases specialist at Eastern Health, says the soaring cases of respiratory illness in children is nothing she's ever seen before. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

According to the province's latest influenza report, there were 214 confirmed cases of influenza between Dec. 4-10. As of Dec. 10, 42 children under 16 years old have been hospitalized for the flu.

People under 20 make up almost half the positive influenza cases identified this year thus far.

"This is on a scale that we have not seen before," said Dr. Natalie Bridger, a pediatric and infectious diseases specialist at Eastern Health and an associate professor of pediatrics at Memorial University.

"I've never seen anything like this before when it comes to respiratory illness in children."

Is there an end in sight?

Bridger says the Janeway Hospital emergency room is still seeing over 100 patients a day — there are fewer cases than previously, she says, but it's still quite busy.

She says children are coming into the emergency room with a variety of respiratory viruses, as well as symptoms varying in severity.

She says across Canada, the age group that has seen the highest hospitalizations are those aged 2-4.

The province's latest influenza report shows numbers are still high, but that the outbreak could be showing signs of slowing.

"I think what'll happen is, once we get these initial rounds of infections done, then we should all have our immunity boosted and we should be good after that," said Russell.

Russell says it's too early to say whether the bad flu season will persist, or whether the province is just seeing a peak of cases earlier than it normally would.

Although he says many people may be experiencing vaccine fatigue, Russell says the vaccine helps boost one's immunity against the flu. Bridger also says that many kids who have been hospitalized have not had their flu vaccine, and says pediatric flu vaccine rates are quite low this year.

Her advice is to wear a mask in crowded places, keep sick children at home and get vaccinated against the flu.

"It's terrifying. I mean, these poor parents are coming in and they may have to wait for a long time for their very sick kids to be seen," she said.

"I mean, yeah, it's a nightmare."

