Influenza continues rising to record levels in N.L., but reports show signs of slowing

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded 214 confirmed cases of influenza between Dec. 4-10, with 54 hospitalizations and two deaths.

The latest influenza report, published on the provincial government's website on Friday afternoon, shows numbers are still spiking but could be showing signs of slowing.

The 214 confirmed cases is the most the province has recorded in a single week, according to publicly available data, which goes back to 2011. That breaks a record set the previous week, which was 148.

Health officials have said it's more helpful to pay attention to the number of hospitalizations, which increased from the previous week's tally of 43, but by a slower rate.

"Influenza activity across Canada remains above expected levels for this time of year," the report reads. "However, activity is showing signs of decrease."

There have been 432 confirmed cases in the province, with 117 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

About 61 per cent of cases have been in people under 45 years of age. More than six per cent of total emergency room visits in the province during the report period were due to influenza.

