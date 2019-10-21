Teen's parents charged after police catch reckless ATV driver

A teenage ATV driver and his parents are in the trouble with the law after RCMP attempted to stop reckless ATV drivers on the Northern Peninsula two weeks ago.

The RCMP said officers with the Flower's Cove detachment tried to stop ATVs on the highway near Savage Cove but the drivers fled

The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Oct. 13, but police didn't issue a press release until Monday.

Police say a 13-year-old male and two female passengers were later found with one of the ATVs.

He was arrested and criminal charges are pending for flight from police and operating on a highway while on an ATV.

His parents were also charged under the Motorized Snow Vehicle and ATV Act for allowing a person to operate an ATV while under the legal age. The minimum age limit for operating an adult-sized ATV is 16.

The RCMP said the ATV was impounded at the owner's expense.

