Snowbirds, rejoice: WestJet adds St. John's-Fort Lauderdale flight
The once-a-week direct flight will run March 11 through May 13 next year
A new direct flight to Florida from St. John's will start in March, WestJet announced Tuesday.
The Canadian airline is adding a direct flight to Fort Lauderdale, which will start March 11, 2019.
It will operate a limited basis through May 13, 2019.
"WestJet knows that the community of St. John's embraces Florida in the winter," Brian Znotins, a vice-president with WestJet, said in a release.
With the addition, WestJet will operate 29 weekly departures from St. John's, including non-stop flights to Orlando.
The new flight announcement comes on the same day WestJet Airlines Ltd. reports a third-quarter profit of $45.9 million, down from a profit of $135.9 million in the same quarter last year amid rising fuel prices.
Earlier this year, WestJet cut direct flights from St. John's to Gatwick, as well as a twice-daily run between Deer Lake and Halifax.
