Woman's burial fight continues as court tells justice minister to rethink decision

The fight lives on for a woman who went to the Supreme Court over a decision by the justice minister denying her the ability to remove a casket from a disputed burial plot.

Maurice Chaffey of George's Brook-Milton died at age 66. It's been four years since his death and his wife is still awaiting a resolution so she can be buried next to her beloved.

Florence Chaffey originally went to the justice minister asking for a licence under the Exhumation Act to exhume and reposition the remains of the man who is in the plot she claims belongs to her. She was denied.

Supreme Court Justice Glen Noel ruled Monday that the minister's decision was improper and did not consider the factual dispute at the heart of the request: is another man in the Chaffey burial plot?

"While the presence or absence of consent may be an appropriate factor for consideration, given the wide discretion afforded by the Act, a lack of consent could not be used as an automatic ground for refusal," Noel wrote in his decision released May 1.

Florence Chaffey with her husband Maurice, who died in 2016, and their great-granddaughter Lydia. (Provided by Chaffey family)

"The minister's reasons also failed to address the factual context of whether there is a compelling reason to exhume." The cemetery committee said it predetermined the location of burial plots for both families using marked stakes.

Chaffey said that she purchased the right to the double plot from the cemetery committee to be next to her late husband on her passing, something the committee for the Milton-George's Brook All Denomination Cemetery agrees with.

However, the family of another man whose remains are resting in the disputed plot denies Chaffey's claim and is refusing to have the remains moved elsewhere.

The minister denied the licence because he said the consent of the next of kin of the deceased is needed in order to give the go-ahead.

The graves were prepared by two separate funeral homes, and the home used by Chaffey originally offered to move the second body free of charge but couldn't because the other family did not consent.

Noel has told the justice minister to reconsider the initial decision.

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador