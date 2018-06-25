Skip to Main Content
80-year-old St. John's runner conquers Miquelon 25K race

Florence Barron has taken her running game into a whole new international category.

Florence Barron moves into a new age group and sets a new record

Florence Barron, 79, seen here after completing the 2017 Tely 10, set a new age-category record in the annual Miquelon 25K on the weekend. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Florence Barron has taken her international running game to a whole new international level.

The 80-year-old runner from St. John's took on the Miquelon 25K on the weekend, placing 60th in a field of 102 runners — and first in her age group, in which she was the sole entrant.

Barron set the record for the Veteran 4 class for the race last year. This year, she moved on to Veteran 5, and finished with a time of two hours, 29 minutes and 12 seconds — establishing the record for her new category.

Last year, Barron — who started running when she was 59 — set a personal best in the gruelling Cape to Cabot race, and holds many provincial records for runners over 70.

