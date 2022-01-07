Heavy rain causes flooding, landslides in Trout River

Thursday's heavy rain on the west coast of Newfoundland caused flooding and several landslides in Trout River, according to the community's deputy mayor.

"Everything on Main Street was under water," said Natalia Crocker. "Most people had pumps running out through their back doors.… There [are] trailers and Ski-Doos just stuck in ice now."

Crocker counted three landslides, one of which she says took out somebody's shed. Another, she said, buried a goat, which survived the landslide but was injured. No residents were hurt.

Runoff from the heavy rain flowed into the community from higher elevations, Crocker said, and raised the river's waterline higher than the main road. Snow and ice buildup in ditches contributed to the flooding.

Nobody was injured in at least three landslides in the community, but property and livestock were caught in their paths. (Submitted by Natalia Crocker)

"We're definitely going to be talking about … those measures in council for the next little while," she said.

Residents were still bailing out their basements into the small hours of the morning on Friday, the deputy mayor said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador