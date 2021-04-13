Washouts, significant damage as continued downpours force TCH closure near Springdale

The rainfall that has pelted Newfoundland for days on end is causing damage in central Newfoundland, with the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Springdale junction entirely impassable Tuesday morning.

That section of highway, near the Blue Canoe campground, "is significantly damaged," according to a statement from RCMP, and repairs "will take an undetermined amount of time." According to the Department of Transportation, two tractor trailers were also off the road, with an update on the situation expected Tuesday afternoon.

Nearby, the town of King's Point was in a state of emergency overnight Tuesday, after it was temporarily cut off from the outside world.

The only road in or out of King's Point, Highway 391, was closed overnight due to a washout about one kilometre outside of town, with one lane re-opening around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

72 millimetres of rain fell in the area over the last few days, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney.

"We've had serious rainfalls before, but this is really bad, I gotta say," said Mayor Perry Gillingham on Tuesday morning.

The washout led Gillingham to call the state of emergency, which was lifted around 8 a.m.

"There's quite a bit of damage, and flooded basements in town, and it's just — it's unreal, how much rain can fall in a short period of time," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Still wet in the East.<br><br>Latest sampling of 100+ mm totals since Friday (as of 6:30 am today):<br><br>153 (Goobies);<br>135 (Random Island);<br>132 (St. John's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYT</a>);<br>130 (Carbonear);<br>118 (Bonavista);<br>117 (CBS);<br>116 (Mount Pearl);<br>115 (St. John's West);<br>108 (Brigus);<br>103 (Terra Nova).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> —@rcbstormpost

Rainfall to ease

While the downpour's damaging effects were being felt in central Newfoundland, eastern Newfoundland has racked up impressive totals amid five straight days of rain.

From Friday to Tuesday morning, St. John's has seen 132 millimetres of rain, according to Barney. The Goobies area has seen more than 150 millimetres, he said.

Barney said the drawn-out period of dreariness, with about 20 to 30 millimetres falling per day, has helped keep widespread damage at bay.

"We are of course seeing some impacts, but certainly a lot less widespread than it would be, say, than if that amount of rain had fallen in a much shorter period," he said.

I've never seen the Waterford river this angry before.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/jG73hX5jPl">pic.twitter.com/jG73hX5jPl</a> —@WalterH52219486

The rain is set to ease to drizzle on Tuesday in the King's Point area, along with much of central Newfoundland. Rainfall warnings remain in place for the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas Tuesday, but Barney said that should ease off in the St. John's area by around noon.

The rain will hang on for the southern Avalon and Burin Peninsulas, which can expect to see up to another 25 millimetres on Tuesday, said Barney, before moving off.

But don't expect the sun to emerge for any stretch of time once the rain stops.

"By and large we're looking at a very, very cloudy week," said Barney, adding the eastern half of the island will be the greyest, while the west coast and Northern Peninsula could see some sunny breaks in the days ahead.

