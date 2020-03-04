Rainy day could bring minor flooding, wind damage to Newfoundland

After months of being bombarded by snow, Newfoundland could see trouble Wednesday with heavy rainfall in the mix.

Much of the eastern and southern regions of the island can expect to see 15 to 25 mm of rain along with heavy winds gusting to 100 km/hr starting at noon and lasting into the evening.

Weather warnings are in effect for everywhere on the island except for Gander, Exploits and Bonavista North.

With 370 cm of snowfall in St. John's so far this winter, the rain could bring minor flooding in areas where storm drains are blocked.

"As long as the storms drains are cleared, you might get all that water to drain away," said Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau. "Otherwise, the puddles might still be there by the time it gets cold again."

Temperatures are forecast between 5 and 7 degrees for Wednesday, and will likely stay above the freezing point throughout Thursday as well.

Clearing storm drains will be important work ahead of rain on Wednesday afternoon. Blocked drains could mean flooding for St. John's and other towns across the island. (CBC)

The western part of Newfoundland's south coast is in for a messy mix of weather.

Burgeo-Ramea is under a rainfall and snowfall warning. About 15-25 mm of rain is expected to fall by Wednesday evening, before changing to 15-30 cm of snow by Thursday morning. Throw in 100 km/hr winds and residents in the region can expect a hectic 24 hours.

"It's going to be a loud night for those who don't like wind," Boudreau said.

The weather warning map is also lit up red for Labrador, where 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall along the coast and into the central region.

Maximum wind speeds are expected to be 80 k/hr across the Big Land.

