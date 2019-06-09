Floatplanes land on Quidi Vidi Lake in celebration of historic transatlantic flight

For the first time in about 60 years, Quidi Vidi lake became a runway for floatplanes as part of the 100th year celebration of the first successful, non-stop, transatlantic flight by Alcock and Brown.

People stood on the shoreline to watch the planes land and take off Saturday afternoon.

"It's a bit of privilege to land on Quidi Vidi," said Maurice Murphy, one of the pilots.

Maurice Murphy was one of the pilots who landed a floatplane on Quidi Vidi Lake. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"When you consider the difference in the technology now a days as to what they had, it was really quite an accomplishment. You have to take your hat off to what these fellas did under the circumstances at the time."

Murphy was one of five pilots in the air Saturday afternoon. Because of the foggy conditions, only three floatplanes were able to touch down on the water.

"Newfoundland has played a major part in the evolution of flight, not just in Newfoundland and Canada but for around the world," said Murphy.

Three floatplanes sit on the shore of Quidi Vidi Lake. Five planes were supposed to land but the foggy weather made it impossible for the last two. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

According to historians, Quidi Vidi Lake played a vital role in the province's advancement in aviation. The current St. John's Regatta boathouse used to serve as part of a floatplane operation on the lake.

That changed when residential neighbourhoods sprang up around the lake.

Those neighbourhoods are one reason organizers say it was not easy to secure permits for the occasion. But they were determined to make it happen, and to highlight the lake's importance in aviation history.

There was supposed to be five planes to land on Quidi Vidi Lake today but the fog is making it tough for pilots and only 3 got down.

The 100th anniversary of Alcock and Brown's historic flight is on June 14.

Pilots drive the floatplanes around the lake to warm the engines up before taking off. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

