Floatplanes land on Quidi Vidi Lake in celebration of historic transatlantic flight
Historians say planes haven't landed on Quidi Vidi Lake in about 60 years
For the first time in about 60 years, Quidi Vidi lake became a runway for floatplanes as part of the 100th year celebration of the first successful, non-stop, transatlantic flight by Alcock and Brown.
People stood on the shoreline to watch the planes land and take off Saturday afternoon.
"It's a bit of privilege to land on Quidi Vidi," said Maurice Murphy, one of the pilots.
"When you consider the difference in the technology now a days as to what they had, it was really quite an accomplishment. You have to take your hat off to what these fellas did under the circumstances at the time."
Murphy was one of five pilots in the air Saturday afternoon. Because of the foggy conditions, only three floatplanes were able to touch down on the water.
"Newfoundland has played a major part in the evolution of flight, not just in Newfoundland and Canada but for around the world," said Murphy.
According to historians, Quidi Vidi Lake played a vital role in the province's advancement in aviation. The current St. John's Regatta boathouse used to serve as part of a floatplane operation on the lake.
That changed when residential neighbourhoods sprang up around the lake.
Those neighbourhoods are one reason organizers say it was not easy to secure permits for the occasion. But they were determined to make it happen, and to highlight the lake's importance in aviation history.
There was supposed to be five planes to land on Quidi Vidi Lake today but the fog is making it tough for pilots and only 3 got down. Here they are taking off. <a href="https://t.co/dkZqCAaUCE">pic.twitter.com/dkZqCAaUCE</a>—@megdroberts
The 100th anniversary of Alcock and Brown's historic flight is on June 14.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.