4 dead in Labrador float plane crash, fate of 3 more unknown

Four people are dead following the crash of an Air Saguenay plane into a Labrador lake on Monday night.

The president of Air Saguenay confirmed the deaths on Tuesday morning and said the fate of three more people is unclear.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) got a call at 11:30 p.m. that a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane was overdue.

The red flag marks Mistastin Lake, west of Natuashish in Labrador, the site of a remote fishing camp. (Google)

Seven people were on board, heading from a fishing lodge near Crossroads Lake, near the Quebec border, to a remote camp on Mistastin Lake in northern Labrador.

The group was scheduled to be back at Crossroads Lake by 6 p.m. Monday, but did not return. A Hercules airplane was put in the air as soon as the call came in to JRCC. The Hercules spotted the wreckage at 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Air Saguenay has directed a second plane to fly to Mistastin Lake to help with the search for possible survivors.

Maj. Mark Gough of the Armed Forces said it's too early to make assumptions about the fate of the missing.

"We don't know that yet. We won't know until our guys are on the ground in the next little while and they do the search for any possible survivors."

There were four passengers, two guides and one pilot on board. Gough said next of kin are being notified.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Officials with the Transportation Safety Board have been called in.

