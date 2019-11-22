"Students, take your seats" was a phrase we all heard more than once in the classrooms of our youth, and we probably had a designated desk or chair assigned to us.

But some Grade 3 students in Corner Brook now have a wider variety of seating to choose from, as teacher Ashley Sheppard has transformed their learning space into what's known as a flexible seating classroom.

Children can pick from a rocking chair, recliner, or beanbag chair, just to name a few.

Isaac Alexander, 8, says his favourite is a wobble stool, which spins around, but also lets him rock, tilt, or lean as he does his work.

"It's really good for me because I like to move around," he said.

Isaac Alexander likes the wobble stool best, but he chose a bungee chair on this particular day. He says both of them let him move while he does his work, and he prefers them to a regular four-legged chair with a back. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

The idea to offer alternatives to regular four-legged chairs first started in Sheppard's class about four years ago, after she detected a problem and set out to solve it.

"I noticed that there were kids my class that just had difficulty staying still," said Sheppard. "I thought, 'We need to change things up, to meet the needs of these kids.'"

Sydney O'Connell does her schoolwork on a lap desk while sitting in a rocking chair. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

In a position to learn

Sheppard did some research and learned about other classrooms that were trying out flexible seating.

She started with just a few new options, including exercise balls and yoga mats, and she eventually applied for a grant to purchase a variety of seats to make the transformation complete.

Ashley Sheppard's flexible seating classroom provides her students with a wide variety of options for places to sit. (@MmeSheppard3FI/Twitter)

"The premise with flexible seating is that children choose their best learning space," said Sheppard.

"If the children are comfortable and at ease, that's where they're going to learn, that's where they're going to work their hardest."

Lydia Rashleigh, 8, agrees.

"It's easier to work, because I can move around more than in normal chairs," she said.

Sheppard researched how flexible seating is used in other classrooms before embarking on transforming her own students' learning space. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Sitting expectations

When you look around a flexible seating classroom, it may look disordered, with kids sprawled and perched all over in every type of seat imaginable.

But Sheppard said children don't take advantage of the privilege to misbehave or neglect their studies.

She sets clear expectations at the beginning of the school year, and students are asked to sign a contract that states they'll use the flexible seating to actually learn, and not just to find ways to sit close to friends.

Nathan Wiseman stretches out and puts his feet up while still doing his work in this child-sized recliner. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Sheppard said it enables them to do their work in the way that's best for them, and she's observed that it's helped some children immensely.

"I've seen kids who were identified as children who fidgeted too much, that moved too much, with potential exceptionalities, that no longer stood out anymore," said Sheppard.

"That's the whole premise of this room. It's that the room gives them what they need."

Some students prefer to sit around a table to do their work, but they can still choose a wobble chair or exercise ball for sitting, or they can have a regular four-legged chair, if they'd like. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Moving in the right direction

Parents, too, quickly embrace the new style of learning.

Carol Alexander had already heard about flexible seating, and she was delighted when her son, Isaac, was assigned to Ashley Sheppard's class this school year.

She said her son is an active child who likes to be on the move.

"To be able to stay focused, he needs to be moving," said Alexander.

"So, rather than being in the traditional setting where he has to think about staying in his seat, he now has that ability to move without even thinking about it, while still doing his work."

Sara Ollerhead and Zoey Colbourne chose an arm chair and a moon chair for their best working space. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Armchair skeptics

Sheppard acknowledges that many people will find it surprising that she can maintain order in a classroom that doesn't have standardized seating.

Or they may doubt the need to adapt to changing times for something as basic as where children sit.

Leif White chose a cosy corner to stretch out and do his worksheet. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

But Sheppard said times have changed, and the classroom, too, needs to evolve.

"Kids this day and age aren't the same as kids from my time and your time," she said.

"Right now, it's just the fact of trying to have a student-centred approach, so we look at what the kids need, and go from there."

Sheppard says her students learn best and work hardest when they have the ability to choose where they'd like to sit. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

School district support

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District told CBC it doesn't keep statistics on how many classrooms in the province are making use of alternative seating options.

But, in an email, a spokesperson said that, with the introduction of play-based learning and full-day kindergarten, both the district and the province's Department of Early Education and Childhood Development have promoted flexible seating.

The NLESD said the department is also implementing an initiative that provides funding to buy equipment and resources, which can include flexible seating.

