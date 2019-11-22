Rock, wobble, and learn: Students benefit from flexible seating
Classroom seating includes rocking chairs, recliners and beanbag chairs, just to name a few
"Students, take your seats" was a phrase we all heard more than once in the classrooms of our youth, and we probably had a designated desk or chair assigned to us.
But some Grade 3 students in Corner Brook now have a wider variety of seating to choose from, as teacher Ashley Sheppard has transformed their learning space into what's known as a flexible seating classroom.
Children can pick from a rocking chair, recliner, or beanbag chair, just to name a few.
Isaac Alexander, 8, says his favourite is a wobble stool, which spins around, but also lets him rock, tilt, or lean as he does his work.
"It's really good for me because I like to move around," he said.
The idea to offer alternatives to regular four-legged chairs first started in Sheppard's class about four years ago, after she detected a problem and set out to solve it.
"I noticed that there were kids my class that just had difficulty staying still," said Sheppard. "I thought, 'We need to change things up, to meet the needs of these kids.'"
In a position to learn
Sheppard did some research and learned about other classrooms that were trying out flexible seating.
She started with just a few new options, including exercise balls and yoga mats, and she eventually applied for a grant to purchase a variety of seats to make the transformation complete.
"The premise with flexible seating is that children choose their best learning space," said Sheppard.
"If the children are comfortable and at ease, that's where they're going to learn, that's where they're going to work their hardest."
Lydia Rashleigh, 8, agrees.
"It's easier to work, because I can move around more than in normal chairs," she said.
Sitting expectations
When you look around a flexible seating classroom, it may look disordered, with kids sprawled and perched all over in every type of seat imaginable.
But Sheppard said children don't take advantage of the privilege to misbehave or neglect their studies.
She sets clear expectations at the beginning of the school year, and students are asked to sign a contract that states they'll use the flexible seating to actually learn, and not just to find ways to sit close to friends.
Sheppard said it enables them to do their work in the way that's best for them, and she's observed that it's helped some children immensely.
"I've seen kids who were identified as children who fidgeted too much, that moved too much, with potential exceptionalities, that no longer stood out anymore," said Sheppard.
"That's the whole premise of this room. It's that the room gives them what they need."
Moving in the right direction
Parents, too, quickly embrace the new style of learning.
Carol Alexander had already heard about flexible seating, and she was delighted when her son, Isaac, was assigned to Ashley Sheppard's class this school year.
She said her son is an active child who likes to be on the move.
"To be able to stay focused, he needs to be moving," said Alexander.
"So, rather than being in the traditional setting where he has to think about staying in his seat, he now has that ability to move without even thinking about it, while still doing his work."
Armchair skeptics
Sheppard acknowledges that many people will find it surprising that she can maintain order in a classroom that doesn't have standardized seating.
Or they may doubt the need to adapt to changing times for something as basic as where children sit.
But Sheppard said times have changed, and the classroom, too, needs to evolve.
"Kids this day and age aren't the same as kids from my time and your time," she said.
"Right now, it's just the fact of trying to have a student-centred approach, so we look at what the kids need, and go from there."
School district support
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District told CBC it doesn't keep statistics on how many classrooms in the province are making use of alternative seating options.
But, in an email, a spokesperson said that, with the introduction of play-based learning and full-day kindergarten, both the district and the province's Department of Early Education and Childhood Development have promoted flexible seating.
The NLESD said the department is also implementing an initiative that provides funding to buy equipment and resources, which can include flexible seating.
