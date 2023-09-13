Ship carrying 4 crew members sinks near Fleur de Lys, Coast Guard confirms

Canadian Coast Guard ships and a military helicopter are responding to a sunken vessel near Fleur de Lys. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

A ship carrying four crew members sank off Fleur de Lys on Newfoundland's north coast, the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed on Tuesday night.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the Coast Guard said search and rescue teams are still on the scene. But the statement didn't indicate what type of vessel sank, the cause or the current state of the crew members.

"The case is ongoing, and we cannot provide any details regarding those aboard at this time," the statement reads.

Canadian Coast Guard vessels CCGS Earl Grey, CCGS Conception Bay and the CCGS Pennant Bay are responding along with a Canadian Forces cormorant helicopter.

Local vessels are also aiding in the response.

