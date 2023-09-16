RCMP calls off search for missing Fleur de Lys fisherman

Despite extensive search efforts the RCMP says it has not been able to locate the missing fisherman. (Submitted by Bill Burns)

Search efforts have ended for the remaining missing fisherman who was aboard a vessel that sank off the coast of Fleur de Lys on Tuesday, said the RCMP.

In a news release Saturday morning the RCMP said the search has been "exhausted" and despite extensive efforts, the man has not been located.

The man was one of four crew members on a commercial cod fishing boat that sank Tuesday afternoon. One man was rescued and the bodies of two other men were recovered by local fishermen prior to the arrival of search and rescue resources.

The RCMP said the search covered more than 500 square nautical miles, with extensive aerial searches, ground searches and searches below and above the water.

The investigation remains open as a missing person at sea and the RCMP investigation into the cause of the sunken vessel is continuing in partnership with Transport Canada and Workplace N.L. Anyone with information or possible sightings that could assist in locating the missing man is being asked to contact Baie Verte RCMP.

"All new information will be investigated," the news release reads.

