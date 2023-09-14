Search and rescue mission ends in Fleur de Lys, as RCMP begin recovery efforts

The Canadian Coast Guard and Canadian Forces have called off the rescue mission for a missing fisherman off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

Four people went into the water Tuesday afternoon when their 23-foot vessel sank 100 metres from shore in Fleur de Lys. Two bodies have been recovered, one person was rescued, and one is still missing.

The search for that man has now turned into a recovery mission.

"Such decisions are not taken lightly," reads a statement from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which oversees the coast guard. "Our condolences to the families and everyone involved in this tragedy."

The coast guard vessel Earl Grey will stay behind and help the RCMP in its recovery efforts.

The remaining assets — including a Canadian Forces cormorant helicopter — will pull back.

According DFO, the search covered an area of 502 square nautical miles.

"Our thoughts will remain with the families in the days ahead," the statement reads.

The sinking has hit the small town hard, according to people who spoke with CBC News on Wednesday.

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Tom Rideout, who hails from Fleur de Lys, said it was a "devastating blow" to the community of 200 people.

"Everybody feels it because everybody is friends and everybody is related," he said.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.