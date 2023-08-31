Pilot aims to touch down in Flatrock — and build a Nordic spa

A view of the vantage point above the spa’s intended location. (Submitted by Philip Jones)

After visiting a number of Nordic spas on their travels, Philip and Robyn Jones have set their sights on building one in Flatrock.

A Nordic spa typically includes a variety of hot and cold pools that clients can take a dip into, as well as lounge in saunas. They plan to set one up at 251 Windgap Road and capitalize on the ocean views in the town, near the tip of Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, said Philip Jones.

They're calling it Break Spa.

"Break Spa is kind of like a double entendre there, because it's overlooking Flatrock. And that's one of the key things; you're going to be able to watch the waves break," Jones said in a recent interview with CBC News.

If all goes to plan, they'd like the spa to be open for the summer of 2025.

Jones's background is in the sky. He was a pilot for about 20 years and recently worked for PAL Aerospace as a director.

He also worked as a developer and general contractor for a nine-unit condo in Torbay. So while he doesn't have experience in the hospitality sector, he said he and his wife saw a niche for a Nordic spa in the area and are ready to dive in.

Plans on hold

Flatrock council gave the green light to the Nordic spa proposal in August 2022, but there were conditions. The area would need to be rezoned and the couple would have to secure a commercial access-to-highways permit and a non-domestic well permit.

They will also have to get confirmation from Newfoundland Power that the spa won't affect neighbouring residences' power. The provincial government will also have to sign off on a septic system design.

Mayor Darrin Thorne told CBC News via email that a private resident filed an appeal against the application soon after the town gave its conditional approval.

Thorne declined to comment on the development because it's before an appeal board.

Jones said they're waiting on an adjudicator from the province to go through that process, and a spokesperson from the Department of Municipal and Provincial Affairs told CBC News a date for the appeal hasn't been set yet.

Leading up to the council's vote, Jones said, there were public consultation meetings. He attended some of them to address people's concerns, he said, and there's been more support than opposition.

Most concerns raised had to do with questions about how the spa would impact local water levels, which he said would have to be screened by the federal government before approval.

"But you know, I get that to people who are opposing it," he said. "They don't want you to make the place that they live any worse.

"The reason we want to be here is the same reason you want to be here. So it's against our best interest to ruin the place."

This was the initial design for Break Spa but Philip Jones said they’ve since pared it down. (Submitted by Philip Jones)

Jones said they're keeping their plans for Break Spa simple right now. The original spa design was larger than it is now, with a total occupancy will be around 60 people, and while other Nordic spas offer restaurant service, they plan to stick with the spa side of things for now. He envisions potential strategic partnerships with other service providers, so they might partner with a local café to offer things like sandwiches.

Jones also said Break Spa has the potential to help draw more people outside St. John's and experience what the area has to offer.

"Come for the spa, stay for the East Coast Trail. You know, hit up the Post Taphouse," said Jones.

Spa rebuffed elsewhere

The Joneses aren't the only ones looking to set up a Nordic spa in the St. John's region.

Rebecca Bezanson intended to launch Iceavik Nordic Spa & Village in the city's Shea Heights neighbourhood. But city council rebuffed her plans in August after public opposition centred on concerns over low water pressure and fire risk.

Bezanson has since announced she's found a new location in the city. Jones isn't sure if the St. John's region can support two specialty spas but he's still planning to go ahead with his own business.

"I know this is something I think something people will flock to. Whether or not it'll support two, I have no idea. I have no idea. That's always a concern," said Jones.

"But we're just going to do our best here to get this going and then see where we end up, I guess."

