'There's no more shame': Bay St. George Powwow helping revitalize Mi'kmaw culture in Flat Bay

Cassandra Beanland is coordinator of the Bay St. George powwow. She says the event breathes new life into the community every summer, and helps address the stigma around Indigenous communities like Flat Bay. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Residents of Flat Bay like Cassandra Beanland didn't have the annual Bay St. George powwow in the community growing up.

Now, as the powwow's coordinator, she says it brings the community together every summer.

"I love seeing the powwow come to life," she told CBC Radio's The Signal Friday.

"I've grown up in Flat Bay, and when I was a kid not a lot of people came into our community, or let their children come into our community. But seeing the powwow and the brightness, it brings people in. They see the community, they get to know Flat Bay, and they get to get rid of some of that stigma that was around before."

The Bay St. George Powwow, which has brought thousands of people to Flat Bay on Newfoundland's west coast since 2005, is a now staple here.

The three-day celebration involves months of planning, and features community events like baking contests, sweats in the sweat lodge, drumming, dancing, awards and more.

The powwow brings together people from inside and outside of the community, said Joanne Miles, chief of the Flat Bay Band, and is a chance for adults to pass on traditions and teachings to younger attendees.

"It's a cultural place where people will come to learn, but also a place for people to just come and reflect," Miles said.

Teepees like this are spread out across the powwow grounds in Flat Bay. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"[It's important] being able to pass on some of the traditions and some of the cultures to these youth that are, you know, in need of it. There's such issues for our youth, not [just] here, but everywhere."

Flat Bay Elder Calvin White is as much a staple of the powwow as the teepees that stand on the grounds.

White, who has spent 50 years advocating for Indigenous recognition and rights in Newfoundland and Labrador, said seeing the number of people who attend the powwow inspires him every year.

He said it shows the revitalization of Mi'kmaw culture is alive and well.

Flat Bay Elder Calvin White, left, and Flat Bay Band Chief Joanne Miles say the powwow serves as a great opportunity to highlight Mi'kmaw culture and pass knowledge on to others. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"That's a revival. People are coming alive, taking pride in who they are and now they're showing themselves. There's no more denial by our people, and no more shame by our people," White told CBC News Friday.

"I didn't see what is happening at the level that it's happening at now in my time, however, I did hope that it would happen at some point in time."

While kicking off Friday, the powwow's main events, like the grand entry, veterans awards and more, will take place on Saturday.