Flashing crosswalks to be installed at Rawlins Cross after pedestrian concerns

Pedestrians venturing across the streets within Rawlins Cross in downtown St. John's will soon be able to signal their presence with new flashing beacons.

The beacons will help get the attention of drivers and improve safety in the traffic circle, says the City of St. John's in a media release.

City council had voted in favour of the crosswalk beacons in October, but they just arrived this week.

The City of St. John's is installing two signs with flashing lights at the intersections of Monkstown Road and King's Road.

Those two locations are the areas that people had the highest concerns about, according to the Rawlins Cross traffic pilot project feedback.

The new beacons are expected to be in place by next week, weather depending.