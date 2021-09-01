Mayors acclaimed in 5 Avalon Peninsula municipalities

People in five communities on the Avalon Peninsula won't need to vote for their mayor in the upcoming municipal elections. It's because mayoral candidates in St. John's, Paradise, Torbay, Wabana and Flatrock ran uncontested and have been elected by acclamation.

In a news release Tuesday, the City of St. John's said Mayor Danny Breen won his seat by acclamation and will hold the position for another four years. Breen was first elected to council in 2009 and first became mayor in 2017.

In Torbay, Mayor Craig Scott has also been declared elected by acclamation. He has been the town's mayor since 2017.

"I am looking forward to another four years as mayor. I have been humbled by all the support I receive from the residents of our beautiful town throughout my eight years on council," Scott wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Gary Gosine will continue to serve as the mayor of Wabana, on Bell Island, a position he has held since 1997.

Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett and Flatrock Mayor Darrin Thorne also ran unopposed and will retain their positions.

St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary and Ward 4 Coun. Ian Froude also won their respective seats by acclamation.

Municipal elections in Newfoundland and Labrador will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

