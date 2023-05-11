N.L. staying the course for COVID-19 monitoring as WHO ends global emergency status

Newfoundland and Labrador Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the province is continuing to monitor COVID-19 in similar ways they do the flu and other respiratory viruses. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health says COVID-19 advice for residents remains the same as the World Health Organization ends the public health emergency tied to the pandemic.

The WHO announced on Friday that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency. While that doesn't mean official end of the pandemic, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says it's a step forward.

"That same international coordination is not necessary. So now what we have to do is ... look at COVID as being an infectious disease. Part of the landscape that happens, and we have to deal with that going forward," Fitzgerald told CBC News Wednesday.

She said it will likely still be some time before the pandemic is officially deemed over, as some areas around the world still face upward trends when it comes to the number of cases and deaths.

Newfoundland and Labrador ended its COVID-19 health emergency in March 2022, meaning much of the language around protection shared in the last year still applies.

"We're still recommending that everybody get vaccinated. If you hadn't had a fall vaccination make sure you get one. There are some people who now qualify for a spring vaccine as well, so we are recommending that," Fitzgerald said.

Other protective measures include hand washing, staying home if you're sick or wearing a mask in public spaces after a recent COVID diagnosis to limit the spread of the virus.

Fitzgerald added people should perform their own risk assessment to determine if it's best to wear a mask in a public setting. Her comments come as provinces like British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario have recently changed rules around masking in hospitals.

"If you're going to a hospital and you still have symptoms, certainly we would recommend that you mask. If there's a chance that you know your own risk is higher, it might be a good idea to mask, those sorts of things," she said. "That would be what we would recommend regardless of what the masking order or recommendation is."

Fitzgerald also said the spring booster vaccine campaign is underway for residents over the age of 65 and those who are immunocompromised, but said there aren't currently plans to expand the campaign to the general public.

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded four new deaths due to COVID-19 in Wednesday's update of the provincial government's online pandemic dashboard.