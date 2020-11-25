Holding fast, showing thanks: How people are flocking to pay tribute to Janice Fitzgerald

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald became Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. She quickly became a household presence during regular briefings on the outbreak. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Her face has graced television screens across Newfoundland and Labrador for nearly a year, guiding the province through some of its darkest days in recent memory.

Now more than 20,000 people are pushing to have her name inscribed on Memorial University's new science building. At the same time, thousands have joined a Facebook group that is dedicated to supporting her.

The outpouring of support for Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, arguably Newfoundland and Labrador's most popular physician — and, of course, its chief medical officer of health — spiked last week, in step with the COVID-19 caseload.

It all began, says MUN student Amelia Jones, with a single tweet. Jones watched Fitzgerald announcing the arrival of the B117 variant last Friday. Since then, a subsequent lockdown of the province and a sweep of testing has uncovered 298 active cases.

Before the emergency briefing, neurologist Dr. John Jeddore opined that the nearly complete core science facility should be named after Fitzgerald.

"As soon as I read the tweet I said, 'No, I'm going to try to do this,'" said Jones. "We're going to see if we can get it done."

Jones leapt on the idea, starting an online petition with a goal of 25,000 signatures. The next morning, Jones found herself nearly halfway there.

The core science facility is nearing completion, and will be open to students when Memorial University allows normal in-class instruction to resume. (Memorial University )

"Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are really grateful for Dr. Janice Fitzgerald," Jones said. "It was because of science that she locked down the province when she did, and every decision she made was really science-based."

She can't think of a more fitting dedication.

"I think that's what this new building is supposed to represent: wholeheartedly trusting in the scientific process in the face of adversary, just maintaining truth to the facts," Jones said. "And I think that's why we should name this building after her."

Fitzgerald was asked about the petition during Monday's briefing, and humbly replied that others deserved the naming honour.

But Jones holds representation, especially in the sciences, in high regard.

"I think that's really important for young women like me, and other young women that are interested in pursuing careers like Dr. Fitzgerald's … [to] see people like her in those positions, doing extremely well, making all the right decisions, and being really well respected," she said.

Jones has since sent her petition to Memorial University's top administrations, including Memorial president Vianne Timmons.

"She said she agrees that Fitzgerald is doing a fabulous job, and she forwarded the petition to the senior leadership team there at the university," said Jones.

Thousands share their thanks online

Aside from lending their voices to petitions like Jones's, many fans of Fitzgerald had been looking for a place where they can extend their gratitude.

Anne Pratt was one of those people, though when she couldn't find a place she decided to make her own, taking inspiration from a similar page for Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

"I thought, 'Well, I'll just make something.' And I started to do that on my phone and I thought, 'This is crazy. You don't have what you need, you don't have a schedule of posts, you're not ready to go on social media with this, just stop and think again.' And I did."

WATCH | Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has won much support for her candid presentations and statements during COVID-19 briefings:

'The variant is a complete game changer,' says N.L. chief medical officer of health NL Video 1:49 Widespread testing and adherence to isolation are the two key ways to stop the coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K. from spreading further in Newfoundland and Labrador, says Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health. 1:49

What Pratt didn't realize was that the page she had begun making went live. She awoke the next morning to find hundreds of people already engaging with it.

"I kind of panicked and found some material to put there, but I thought maybe a few hundred people would join, and it's been really quite staggering," said Pratt. "But not surprising in terms of the outpouring of support for Dr. Fitzgerald and her team."

As of Wednesday, more than 12,200 people had joined the private group.

'It's her warmth and vulnerability'

Pratt, who had previously worked in government for a number of years, said that while media-savvy politicians crave the spotlight, public servants work in a background support role. Fitzgerald was suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Pratt said, and it's her warmth and vulnerability that people are drawn to.

Dianne Burton posted this photo of her daughter's tribute to Janice Fitzgerald to the Facebook group created in her honour. (Submitted by Dianne Burton)

"You see her vulnerability and you see her genuine concern for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, and I think Newfoundlanders and Labradorians respond to that in kind. And that really isn't surprising at all."

Pratt described an array of tributes on the page.

"People have done sketches and drawings, they make little posters, there have been carvings, there's a little crochet doll, there's three different songs that have been written and recorded," said Pratt.

"The most wonderful to me, though, are the valentines that children made for her."

Helen Kent Brake hung this scarf outside her South Brook home in honour of 'Dr Fitzgerald and her incredible staff.' Fitzgerald wears scarves during most of public briefings. (Submitted by Helen Kent Brake)

Posts include photos of window stencils featuring the words "Hold Fast" — the phrase that Fitzgerald uses to close her opening remarks at most briefings.

Pratt said some people are hanging scarves in the windows and on their doors, in tribute to Fitzgerald's now-iconic penchant for the garment.

A place to say thank you

While there's always room for legitimate discussion around public health matters, Pratt said, the page has been a space free from the negativity she's seen elsewhere online.

Fitzgerald speaks during an early COVID-19 briefing, in March 2020. The briefings soon became virtual events, with journalists taking part remotely. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"People need a place to go where they can say thank you, and join with other people in the province in a supportive environment," said Pratt. "And this one has been, I hope, a safe place where people can go and really just celebrate the fact that we have this incredible person with an incredible team supporting us, and that we're supporting each other."

At Monday's briefing, Fitzgerald acknowledged the support she and her team had received, and encouraged those who wanted to show their support to donate to food bank programs across the province.

"I am so very appreciative and honoured, and it lifts the spirits of our team to know that the province is behind them," Fitzgerald said.

"If you feel inclined to also show support with a gift and you have the means to do so, please give to your local food bank and not to me personally."