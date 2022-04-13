Over 50s can get a 2nd booster dose next week as N.L. pushes back against new Omicron variant

Starting next Wednesday, anyone over 50 years old in Newfoundland and Labrador can get a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, as the province prepares to push back against the highly transmissible BA.5 variant.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said the new mutation — a subvariant of Omicron — doesn't appear to cause more severe disease, but it can evade immunity a little better.

"We can expect to see an increase in hospitalizations as well over the next two to three weeks," she said.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health will share an update on changes to eligibility for COVID-19 booster vaccines on Wednesday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will speak to the media beginning at 12 p.m. NT. The live stream will be shared on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's YouTube and Facebook pages and on the CBC N.L. website.

Wednesday will mark Fitzgerald's first COVID-19 update since May.

Recommendations for fourth vaccine doses came from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization earlier this month as officials hope to limit spread of the virus in the fall.

A spokesperson for Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health told CBC News at the time officials would review the new guidelines to make a change in the coming weeks.

Fitzgerald's announcement comes a day after New Brunswick changed its vaccination guidelines to allow anyone over 18 to get a second booster dose, as long as five months have passed since their third dose.

The change was made due to the emergence of the BA.5 sub-variant of COVID-19, which has overtaken the Omicron variant as the dominant strain of the virus in provinces like New Brunswick and Ontario.

Booster doses are only currently available in Newfoundland and Labrador to those living in congregate living facilities in the province, anyone who identifies as Indigenous and anyone over the age of 70.