Man dead after fishing vessel runs aground near Cox's Cove

The RCMP says one man is dead after a fishing vessel with a crew of eight ran aground on Eagle Island near Cox's Cove Tuesday morning.

Seven other members of the crew were reported to be uninjured, according to police, who were alerted to the incident at 6:45 a.m.

The vessel was carrying a crew of eight and is based out of Curling, about five kilometres west of Corner Brook.

According to police, the Maritime Rescue Sub-Center in St. John's dispatched the Canadian Coast Guard ship Cape Fox, from Lark Harbour, which attended the scene.

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Gander was prepared to be deployed to the scene, but due to the speediness of local fishers who assisted the distressed vessel, it was called down.

The RCMP said the crew on board the vessel were transported onto another boat and removed from the area.

Transport Canada, Occupational Health and Safety Division of Service NL and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are involved in the ongoing investigation.

