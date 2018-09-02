Skip to Main Content
Search continues in St. Anthony area for fishing crew member

Search continues in St. Anthony area for fishing crew member

Joint Task Force Atlantic officials say the crew member was not wearing a flotation device or survival gear at the time of the incident.

A person was reported to have gone overboard around 5 a.m. Saturday

CBC News ·
The search for a crew member of the Precious Jewel began just after 5 a.m. on Saturday and will continue Sunday. (David Horemans/CBC)

A crew member of a fishing boat has been missing for more than 24 hours after falling overboard in the waters near St. Anthony, according to officials.

Joint Task Force Atlantic spokesperson Maj. Amber Binau said the call came in from crew members of the Precious Jewel fishing vessel on Saturday at around 5 a.m, saying a person had fallen overboard about 250 kilometres northeast of St. Anthony. 

Search and rescue crews, including three Canadian Coast Guard ships and other auxiliary vessels, began looking for the crew member right away, she said.

The search continued all day Saturday, and weather conditions in the area have been favourable.

Binau said the person was not wearing a flotation device or survival gear at the time of the incident.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

With files from Lisa Gushue

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us