Search continues in St. Anthony area for fishing crew member

A crew member of a fishing boat has been missing for more than 24 hours after falling overboard in the waters near St. Anthony, according to officials.

Joint Task Force Atlantic spokesperson Maj. Amber Binau said the call came in from crew members of the Precious Jewel fishing vessel on Saturday at around 5 a.m, saying a person had fallen overboard about 250 kilometres northeast of St. Anthony.

MRSC St John's is coordinating the search of a person reported to have fallen overboard a F/V around 5 a.m. about 135 NM East-Northeast of St. Anthony's NL

Search and rescue crews, including three Canadian Coast Guard ships and other auxiliary vessels, began looking for the crew member right away, she said.

The search continued all day Saturday, and weather conditions in the area have been favourable.

Binau said the person was not wearing a flotation device or survival gear at the time of the incident.

With files from Lisa Gushue