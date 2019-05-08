Gander Academy reeling after fish in its school tank die over Easter
The power surged and the fish are dead, but the (fish) tale has a happy ending
A tank full of dead fish was an unwelcome surprise for the students of Gander Academy returning from their Easter break.
After all, the school's fish tank — donated more than twenty years ago by local businessman Joe Penney — had long been a hub of the primary school and a welcome distraction in its halls.
But during the school's recent Easter break, the filtration system failed in a power surge, killing all the fish — including one who had lived in the tank from the very beginning.
It was a real loss to the school community, said Grade 3 teacher Kerri Lee Silmarie.
"It's just devastating because we put so much work into this tank this year, getting new fish and plants and things," said Silmarie, the tank's self-appointed caretaker with help from local pet store Pet Central.
"It's a lot of work, and all of a sudden it takes the wind out of your sails that you have to start from scratch again."
Relaxation and educational
Located at the end of the library, in the middle of the school, the fish tank was a frequent stop for Gander Academy students and teachers alike.
Watching the fish swim around and listening to the bubbles from the tank was relaxing, Silmarie said, but the fish also had educational value.
"Two of our fish were having babies," she said, recalling one teachable moment the tank resident's provided.
"So we went back to class one day and searched up the fish. The kids wanted to know how many fish can she have, and we found out that she could have had possibly 50. So they were really excited."
A happy (fish) tale
Now that the fish are gone, students like Tabian Walsh say they're missed.
Tabian remembers the first time he saw the tank, he said, when he named its large, old fish Bob.
"I'm hoping we'll get new fish in the tank and the school will be happy again," he said.
Thanks to Pet Central and individual donations, Tambien will soon get his wish as enough has been raised to rebuild the tank's system. One man anonymously donated $500 to cover the cost of a new filtration system.
Gander Academy's new school of fish should be ready to start class by the middle of May.
Listen to a Newfoundland Morning interview about the fishy situation
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.