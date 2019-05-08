Gander Academy reeling after fish in its school tank die over Easter

A tank full of dead fish was an unwelcome surprise for the students of Gander Academy returning from their Easter break.

After all, the school's fish tank — donated more than twenty years ago by local businessman Joe Penney — had long been a hub of the primary school and a welcome distraction in its halls.

But during the school's recent Easter break, the filtration system failed in a power surge, killing all the fish — including one who had lived in the tank from the very beginning.

It was a real loss to the school community, said Grade 3 teacher Kerri Lee Silmarie.

"It's just devastating because we put so much work into this tank this year, getting new fish and plants and things," said Silmarie, the tank's self-appointed caretaker with help from local pet store Pet Central.

Both student and staff found the fish relaxing to watch. From left to right: students Raghad Ali, Eden Keough, Sama Barasi, Mya Burt, Jorgia Crisby, Tabian Walsh and Abbigail O'Leary with Grade Three teacher Kerri Lee Silmarie. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

"It's a lot of work, and all of a sudden it takes the wind out of your sails that you have to start from scratch again."

Relaxation and educational

Located at the end of the library, in the middle of the school, the fish tank was a frequent stop for Gander Academy students and teachers alike.

Watching the fish swim around and listening to the bubbles from the tank was relaxing, Silmarie said, but the fish also had educational value.

The tank and the fish, a donation for businessman Joe Penney, have been in the library for more than twenty years. (CBC/Melissa Tobin )

"Two of our fish were having babies," she said, recalling one teachable moment the tank resident's provided.

"So we went back to class one day and searched up the fish. The kids wanted to know how many fish can she have, and we found out that she could have had possibly 50. So they were really excited."

A happy (fish) tale

Now that the fish are gone, students like Tabian Walsh say they're missed.

Tabian remembers the first time he saw the tank, he said, when he named its large, old fish Bob.

The local pet store, Pet Central, helped organize a fundraiser. They will install a new filtration system and add new fish to the tank by the end of May. (submitted/Kerri Lee Silmarie)

"I'm hoping we'll get new fish in the tank and the school will be happy again," he said.

Thanks to Pet Central and individual donations, Tambien will soon get his wish as enough has been raised to rebuild the tank's system. One man anonymously donated $500 to cover the cost of a new filtration system.

Gander Academy's new school of fish should be ready to start class by the middle of May.

Listen to a Newfoundland Morning interview about the fishy situation

The fish tank at the Gander Academy was a popular spot with both students and staff. When a power surge during Easter break killed the fish, there were lots of sad faces. But there's good news - a new school is starting soon. 6:15

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador