Company will rebuild St. Mary's Bay fish plant destroyed by fire

The company plans to rebuild the fish plant destroyed by a massive fire last week in the community of O'Donnell's, St. Mary's Bay, and put about 80 people out of work.

The Hickey & Sons Fisheries Ltd. fish plant was insured, co-owner Craig Hickey told CBC News, and the company wants to build anew.

But in the meantime, the people who worked at the fish plant are distraught at the ruin in their community.

I really don't know how people will adapt. - Tony Reardon

"I don't think it's sunk in yet," says Alma Hanlon. "To say we're devastated would be an understatement."

Early Friday morning, Hanlon watched from the meadow outside her home, as the fish plant across the water, where she'd worked for a decade, burned to the ground.

"It's not only the workers and devastation for the owners, but we've got a little store here in the community that a lot of the workers used to go buy their lunches, so that's going to be affected too," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

A firefighter sprays water on the St. Mary's Bay fish plant on Oct. 26. (CBC)

"It's like a ripple effect."

Hanlon said she and some other workers hadn't yet earned enough hours to qualify for the Employment Insurance benefits, so it's unclear how she and others will make ends meet.

'Devastation, unbelievable'

Until a rebuild happens, the region will feel the pinch, said Tony Reardon, the town clerk in nearby St. Joseph's.

"I really don't know how people will adapt," he said.

"That's the general consensus of everyone, you know, it's just devastation, unbelievable, didn't think it could happen to us sort of thing. And I guess it's only starting to sink in, people are gonna have decisions to make and I think they're gonna have to make them pretty soon."

Reardon said there are also international workers who will be in limbo after the fire.

A smoking ruin was all that remained of the fish plant in O'Donnell's after a fire on Oct. 26. (CBC)

Plus, he said it's not just fish the plant processed.

"There's a lot of people that depend upon that fish plant for seasonal employment and this fish plant has been there quite a while, it's a very sustaining … force in the economy of the local area," he said.

"As well, the plant doesn't just process fish, it processes various species of fish, and it also processes potatoes for Ziggy Peelgood's operation in St. John's and several restaurants, so they sort of diversified a little bit to provide more employment in the down seasons."

Meanwhile, there is still no word on the cause of the fire.

With files from Malone Mullin and the St. John's Morning Show

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador