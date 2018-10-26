Skip to Main Content
Fish plant on fire in St. Mary's Bay
Updated

The Hickey & Sons Fisheries Ltd. plant in O'Donnell's, a small community southeast of Placentia.
CBC News ·
The Hickey & Sons Fisheries Ltd. plant in O'Donnell's is currently on fire. (Shawna Hickey-Brookings/Submitted)

Emergency crews fighting a fire at the Hickey & Sons Fisheries Limited plant in the small community of O'Donnell's in St. Mary's Bay. 

Sources tell CBC the fire started sometime overnight.

As of 2016, the plant processed lobster, mussels, groundfish, whelk, scallops and pelagic fish like capelin, according to the list of licensed fish processors on the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Fisheries and Land Resources website.

More to come.

