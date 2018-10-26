Fish plant on fire in St. Mary's Bay
Emergency crews fighting a fire at the Hickey & Sons Fisheries Limited plant in the small community of O'Donnell's in St. Mary's Bay.
Sources tell CBC the fire started sometime overnight.
As of 2016, the plant processed lobster, mussels, groundfish, whelk, scallops and pelagic fish like capelin, according to the list of licensed fish processors on the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Fisheries and Land Resources website.
More to come.