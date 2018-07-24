Fish offal illegally dumped in creek at Middle Cove Beach, town says

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is investigating the dumping of "large amounts" of fish offal in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

The town issued a press release Tuesday afternoon saying the dumping happened on or near July 23, in and around Kennedy's Brook at Middle Cove Beach.

DFO has asked anyone with information on the people responsible to contact the town or Crime Stoppers.

The Town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is also offering a $500 reward to anyone providing information leading to the identification of the people responsible.

