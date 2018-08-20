FISH-NL appears before labour board as it attempts to be a certified union

The Federation of Independent Seafood Harvesters (FISH-NL) is appearing before the provincial labour relations board Monday, in a hearing to determine who should qualify as an inshore harvester.

It's part of FISH-NL's push to become a certified union for inshore fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

FISH-NL's hearing will be part of determining exactly who is considered an inshore harvester, as FISH-NL and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAW) are in a dispute about who qualifies.

. <a href="https://twitter.com/FFAW_Unifor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FFAW_Unifor</a> legal team will also present to the labour board, led by lawyer Tom Johnson (right). <a href="https://t.co/0uT4CDaOvA">pic.twitter.com/0uT4CDaOvA</a> —@TRobertst

Ryan Cleary, president of FISH-NL, had previously said that the number of inshore harvesters paying dues is swollen, with not everyone having a serious connection to the industry.

An investigation by the labour board determined that just under 9,500 individuals paid union dues to the FFAW in 2015 and 2016.

That number is being challenged by FISH-NL, which believes the number is closer to 4,500.

FISH-NL has to have the support of at least 40 per cent — plus one — of inshore harvesters to force a certification vote.

During a membership drive in 2016, FISH-NL signed up 2,372 harvesters — about one-quarter of card-carrying FFAW harvesters.

The hearing is at the School for the Deaf on Topsail Road in St. John's. It started at 9 a.m., and FISH-NL, the FFAW and the Association of Seafood Producers will each have two hours to present arguments.

The issue today? What is the composition of the bargaining unit? What constitutes a fish harvester under the fishing industry collective bargaining act? Buckle up. It's going to be a long day. —@TRobertst

