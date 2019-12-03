FISH-NL dissolves, application dead in the water

Time has run out for FISH-NL, which announced today it is ending its membership drive far below the required number of signatures, and the group is being dissolved.

Ryan Cleary, president of the Federation of Independent Fish Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador, made the announcement Tuesday.

The total number of membership cards is well below the 4,000 signatures needed to trigger a vote on whether it should be the union to represent Newfoundland and Labrador's inshore fishermen.

An application to the Labour Relations Board won't be going ahead.

This fall's membership drive was FISH-NL's second attempt at certification for the union.

Its previous attempt fell short when it collected 2,372 cards, and the Labour Relations Board rejected its first application for a certification vote.

Cleary outlines FFAW’s “conflicts of interests”. Thanks harvesters & families plus Fish NL staff. <a href="https://t.co/jy3J0iUZQn">pic.twitter.com/jy3J0iUZQn</a> —@TheBroadcastCBC

Membership drive pitted workers against each other: FFAW

The Fish, Food & Allied Workers union said Tuesday it's unsurprising that FISH-NL has ended its membership drive.

"For the past three years, Ryan Cleary and FISH-NL have spread misinformation concerning FFAW, its leadership and the work the union does to represent members. The group's efforts to divide the industry have only created chaos and distracted from the real issues at hand," reads a media release issued minutes after FISH-NL announced it was folding.

"It is clear this group has done nothing but create turmoil and unrest in our coastal communities, pitting fish harvesters against plant workers, skippers against crew," said FFAW president Keith Sullivan in the statement.

Fish, Food & Allied Workers president Keith Sullivan says the FISH-NL membership drive pitted different workers in the industry against each other. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

Sullivan said his organization will work with all members, including those who signed a FISH-NL card.

The FFAW said it will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

