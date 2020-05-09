Hundreds of fish harvesters gather to protest industry concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic

More than 200 fish harvesters stood side by side Saturday afternoon to protest a number of issues within the fishing industry — including safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The atmosphere was tense as protestors filled the parking lot of the Fish Food and Allied Workers Union's headquarters in St. John's to express their displeasure with the union's actions on issues like low crab prices, trip limits and lack of federal funding.

The crab season is slated to start Monday.

"What did you do about it? F--king nothing," one protestor yelled at FFAW President Keith Sullivan.

"Why wouldn't you shut it down?" yelled another.

Please excuse the language. President of FFAW, Keith Sullivan addressing this large crowd. Protestors are not having it, it’s getting pretty tense out here. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/wtgSDDJAx5">pic.twitter.com/wtgSDDJAx5</a> —@megdroberts

Concerns over crab prices

Petty Harbour harvester Ronnie Bidgood said it is not financially possible to fish this year with crab selling for $2.90 a pound. He said the bait alone is $2.50 a pound and then there are licensing fees and other operating costs.

His quota has also gone down to 6,800 pounds of crab because processing plants can't handle as much product because of social distancing measures.

Processors have also instituted weekly limits to keep plants from being overloaded.

Bidgood said he will make less than $20,000 this year.

"It's not feasible for me to go back to work, it's not feasible to go on the water, I am going further in the hole," he said.

Ronnie Bidgood stands among other frustrated harvesters. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Bidgood said the union has told harvesters they are trying to get better prices, but he believes it is impossible in the current financial climate.

"There is no cruise ships, there is no big restaurants, nothing is opening up, nobody is buying any shellfish," he said.

"FFAW has done nothing for us."

Bidgood said that also goes for negotiations with the federal government for financial support.

Harvesters want to see federal support

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $62.5 million for the fish and seafood sector, but that money was earmarked for processors and not harvesters.

However, the FFAW said it understands the harvesters' concerns and has been working tirelessly to ensure better conditions for the fishermen.

The union said the blame for the uncertainty and discontent this season must be placed with the Association of Seafood Producers (ASP) who have refused to negotiate with fish harvesters on a fair price or scheduling of the fishery.

In April, the ASP's executive director Derek Butler accused the FFAW of throwing this year's fishery away by pushing for the federal government to expand employment insurance, rather than get back on the water.

"Right from the very beginning we have had large numbers of committee members working around the clock to try and find a solution," said Sullivan.

"We have put in a detailed proposal for support from the government and they have dragged their heels on it and it's not acceptable."

Harsh words were exhanged as FFAW President Keith Sullivan spoke with frustrated protesters Saturday afternoon. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Sullivan said in addition to asking for extended employment insurance, he has been pushing for better access to wage subsidies and loans and removing fees.

With the crab season opening Monday, Bidgood said it's going to force harvesters to be in an unsafe environment that is not economically feasible.

"They keep telling us that there is a package and they are working on a package, but the fishing is open on Monday, where is the package to?"

Safety concerns

Bidgood said because it is hard to practice safe social distancing measures on a small boat, it is opening the community up to exposure of the virus.

"It's like opening up a beehive," Bidgood said.

After about an hour of protesting, the RNC broke up the demonstration. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

And it wasn't just COVID-19 concerns being expressed by the harvesters, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had their own concerns about so many people gathering in one spot as the harvesters spilled onto nearby Hamilton Avenue.

About an hour into the protest, the RNC broke up the demonstration.

Mass gatherings are banned under the provincial government's current public health restrictions related to COVID-19.

CBC News has reached out to police to see if any charges have been laid, but did not receive a response.