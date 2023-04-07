Fish and chips 101: Carolyn Stokes makes her own at Ches's
Chop, dredge and fry. Here and Now host Carolyn Stokes gets a how-to in the cooking of fish and chips at Ches's on Freshwater Road before business booms for Good Friday.
Good Friday is 'the busiest day of the year, but the funnest,' says cook Scott Lamkin
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's own Carolyn Stokes had to earn her early plate of fish and chips.
She donned a hairnet and an apron and stepped into the kitchen of Ches's on Freshwater Road earlier this week.
Stokes chopped, dredged and fried, even learning the special technique to make the fish "look nice" — all under the supervision of Scott Lamkin, who's been at Ches's for 27 years.
"Good Friday is the easiest day of the year, I find. It's fun. There's only one thing we got to do — cook fish and potatoes," said Lamkin.
"Busiest day of the year, but the funnest."
With files from Zach Goudie
