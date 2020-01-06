Schools close as blowing snow, heavy winds wallop eastern Newfoundland

The first significant winter storm of the year has hit eastern Newfoundland and the Avalon Peninsula, battering the area with heavy snow and strong winds, prompting a slew of school closures.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings and a special weather statement for much of the eastern part of the island, as well as a snowfall warning for Gander and vicinity, as well as Bonavista North.

As much as 45 centimetres of snow is expected, with the highest amounts expected over the northeast Avalon.

No surprise here.... It’s a blustery and stormy morning out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/5y7YncdsV9">pic.twitter.com/5y7YncdsV9</a> —@adamfwalsh

Winds gusting up to 80 km/h will make for near-zero visibility at times, expected to affect the Monday morning commute.

Todd Ansted, meteorologist with the Gander weather office, says the storm is slowing down, with conditions expected to improve around noon.

"It is starting to wind down, I'm expecting about another five centimetres is going to fall, so it's going to be just about 40 centimetres total," he said.

"Around lunchtime it's going to start to wind down, snow's going to taper off to scattered flurries and the winds are going to start to drop."

As of 5:30 am: 36 cm at YYT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/y640swkGuj">pic.twitter.com/y640swkGuj</a> —@a_brauweiler

Ansted said most of eastern Newfoundland was hit with significant snowfall, with about 16 centimetres in Gander and close to 30 centimetres in Terra Nova Park and on the Bonavista Peninsula.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has closed schools for the day on the northeast Avalon, while a number of schools in the central region are closed for the morning. Memorial University's St. John's campus, Signal Hill campus and Marine Institute are closed for the morning.

The Ridge Road, Prince Phillip Drive and Seal Cove campuses of the College of the North Atlantic are also closed for the day.

St. John's International Airport has recorded more than 30 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada, leading to delays and cancellations of a number of flights.

Nearly no one at <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsairport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsairport</a> at this hour. Passed a couple plows on the way here this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/rpoJ4LATqw">pic.twitter.com/rpoJ4LATqw</a> —@arianakelland

More than 2,000 Newfoundland Power customers in Conception Bay North and on the Southern Shore and the Burin Peninsula were left without power Monday due to weather-related outages.

Metrobus service in St. John's is delayed until 10 a.m. and the ferry between Bell Island and Portugal Cove-St. Philip's is out of service due to the weather conditions.

As much as 45 centimetres of snow is expected in total for the St. John's area. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

The Department of Transportation has also advised drivers to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

Conditions are expected to improve by noon on Monday, but high winds will persist through the day.

Ansted said it would likely be best to tackle the shovelling in the afternoon when the storm eases.

