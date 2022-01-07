Parts of Newfoundland bracing for major winter storm

Most of Newfoundland is under some kind of weather warning Friday, as parts of the island brace for some wild winter weather that could bring 45 centimetres of snow to some areas, and strong winds to others.

CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler says a nor'easter is set to hit Newfoundland's south coast Friday night, spread across the island through the night and continue through the weekend.

"It is a good weekend — at least the first half of the weekend — to stay indoors," said Brauweiler.

The nor'easter moves in and spreads snow across the island tonight and becomes heavy at times with blowing snow. Still expecting a changeover to rain/drizzle in the east and that may happen as far west as Gander.

She said the western half of the island can expect heavy snow and strong winds Friday night, before the storm ramps up Saturday along the northeast coast, the Northern Peninsula and the Labrador Straits.

Saturday will see blizzard conditions in those areas, so it's "definitely not a good idea to be out travelling around," she said.

Brauweiler is forecasting 30 to 45 centimetres of snow in the Green Bay-White Bay and Bay of Exploits areas, combined with 130 km/h winds.

People in the Gander area can expect 20 to 30 centimetres, 15 to 20 centimetres could fall in the Bonavista area, and up to 15 centimetres is expected to fall in two batches on the west coast.

Eastern Newfoundland

In eastern areas of the island, Brauweiler said the forecast is snow, changing to ice pellets and then rain Friday night, followed by a small break Saturday morning.

That will change back to snow with strong northwest winds — up to 130 km/h along parts of the coast on Saturday afternoon.

"The conditions will deteriorate quite quickly once that happens," she said.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Avalon, Bonavista and Burin peninsulas, noting there could be large waves and pounding surf on Saturday and Sunday, and a small risk of minor coastal flooding and infrastructure damage.

The provincial Transportation Department issued a media release late Friday afternoon warning people of the incoming weather conditions, and warning drivers of potentially poor visibility on some highways over the weekend.

