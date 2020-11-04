Winter arrives early in central Newfoundland, with 1st major snowfall of the season
Schools closed for morning after 27 cm fell before 7 a.m.
Newfoundland's first major snowfall of the season started causing problems early Wednesday morning, keeping schools closed and causing slow and sloppy highway conditions in central parts of the island.
Gander had over 27 centimetres of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m., according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney, with plows in the town out before dawn clearing parking lots.
A swath of central Newfoundland stretching from Gander through the Terra Nova area, Clarenville and up through the Bonavista Peninsula remains under a snowfall warning, with that snow expected to taper off into flurries by mid-morning.
Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for the Bay of Exploits and Grand Falls-Windsor areas, warning of up to four centimetres more of snow combined with strong winds making for a slow morning commute.
Many schools in central Newfoundland delayed opening Wednesday morning.
