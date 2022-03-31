With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and cases rising, N.L.'s first responders brace for impact

Rodney Gaudet, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Paramedic Association, says many paramedics are feeling anxious after two years of responding to emergencies during a pandemic. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

First responders in Newfoundland and Labrador say they aren't seeing significant personnel shortages due to COVID-19 but they feel apprehensive as hospitalizations rise.

Rodney Gaudet, president of the Paramedic Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, told CBC News he views the end of restrictions as a positive sign, but said after two years of responding to emergencies during a pandemic, many paramedics are feeling anxious.

"For us, you know, it's exciting to see that step towards sort of that normalcy again. But there is still that concern that, you know, is it too soon or … is it going to cause an influx in patients for us?"

Gaudet said the pandemic has exacerbated mental health challenges for some paramedics, who are at higher risk for PTSD that most other occupations.

"That mental strain on practitioners of the ongoing pandemic and the ongoing concerns … that always takes a toll on people," Gaudet said.

Gaudet said the possibility of an outbreak is a worry, because it could easily sideline multiple members of a crew at once — leaving their co-workers to pick up the slack. He said the province's decision to reduce PCR testing for the general public is also a cause for concern.

"We have to take their word on it that they actually are doing the [rapid] tests and that they're doing it appropriately."

Health-care system under strain

Hundreds of health-care workers are off due to COVID-19, and 40 people were in hospital due to the virus as of Wednesday. Health officials have previously said the province's health-care system can handle 40 to 60 people without strain, and earlier this week Health Minister John Haggie said the system would be "managed."

"The way it's managed will be an operational decision with the regional health authorities," he said.

On Thursday, Registered Nurses' Union Newfoundland and Labrador president Yvette Coffey said hospitals and other institutions are short-staffed due to COVID-19.

"We do not have the personnel, we do not have the manpower to handle this surge in COVID-19 illnesses," she said.

Gaudet said he isn't aware of any major staffing issues among paramedics but they are seeing the strain on the health-care system indirectly through offload delays.

"If there's less staff in the emergency department or less staff in the hospital, then that can trickle down to affect us as well."

'What will the future bring?': Grand Falls-Windsor fire chief

Grand Falls-Windsor fire Chief Vince MacKenzie said his fire department has so far avoided a major outbreak but two or three of the 45 volunteer firefighters have been unavailable at any given time this year due to COVID-19, affecting about half the fire department since January, he estimates.

"The uncertainty around the future of the virus, of course, is at the forefront in all of our minds as fire chiefs," he said. "What will the future bring? What future challenges may we see this summer?"

Grand Falls-Windsor fire Chief Vince MacKenzie, seen here in a file photo, says COVID-19 isn't currently having a major impact on his fire department, but there are contingency plans in the event of an outbreak. (CBC)

MacKenzie said the fire department has been able to resume some training activities since restrictions were lifted in March but is still taking precautions to avoid a potential outbreak. He said there are contingency plans in the event of an outbreak among firefighters in Grand Falls-Windsor or a neighbouring community.

"Those kinds of plans also have been thought about over the last two years especially, and they're still in place," he said. "It can happen any time that we could end up with another wave that would just create challenges for us.

MacKenzie said the pandemic has also compounded mental health struggles for firefighters who face traumatizing emergency situations — and now have to consider the increased possibility of coming into contact with COVID-19.

He said he's also worried about how the pandemic could affect fire services.

"I've certainly laid in bed awake at nights over the last two years wondering how we will maintain service if we had a major outbreak, and also what the future does hold for the loss of training and the other aspects of our fire service that had to be put on hold," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador