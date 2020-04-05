N.L. First Nations calling for halt to non-essential travel within province

First Nations in Newfoundland and Labrador are trying to limit the spread of COVID-19 by halting travel.

The Innu Nation has written the premier and prime minister with its request, while the Miawpukek First Nation has implemented special measures restricting entrance to their reserve.

At 8:00 a.m. Sunday, the Miawpukek First Nation erected a security checkpoint, with 24-hour security, at the entrance of their reserve on the south coast of the island.

Chief Mi'sel Joe says the checkpoint is about limiting or even preventing COVID-19 on the reserve of about 1,000 people.

"This checkpoint is not to be mean or nasty by any means, it is trying to protect us and maybe even protect people from the outside," said Joe. "That's all we're trying to do."

Chief Mi’sel Joe says the checkpoint is meant to protect people on and off the reserve. (Gerard Joe/Submitted)

Joe said all non-members of the First Nation have to obtain a permit before entering the area. In a statement posted online, the band said only people providing essential goods and services will be issued permits to enter.

Band members will be allowed through the checkpoint upon presentation of their Miawpukek First Nation status card. Non-band members living or working on the reserve will be asked to provide their name and be exempt from the permitting process.

"Our biggest problem we might have is people going outside of reserve and coming back," said Joe.

The statement also said those not adhering to the permitting process will be deemed in contravention of Section 30 of the Indian Act, which states that anyone who trespasses on a reserve can be fined up to $50, be imprisoned for up to a month, or both.

Innu Nation writes premier, prime minister

Meanwhile, the Innu Nation has called for all non-essential travel in Labrador to be halted.

Grand Chief Gregory Rich, Chief Eugene Hart of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation and Chief John Nui of the Mushuau First Nation wrote premier Dwight Ball and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

They asked for ferry services, intra-provincial flights and travel across the Quebec border over the Trans Labrador Highway to be stopped.

However, Grand Chief Rich wants exemptions for essential workers, emergencies and delivery of essential goods, like food, fuel and medication.

Premier Dwight Ball says the province is monitoring flights into Labrador and the Quebec border, but on Saturday he said it's about finding a balance to provide essential services.

"It could have a major impact on other services, so we're working with the Indigenous groups to make sure that we can provide a safe service, as an example to children in care," he said.

Gregory Rich, the Innu Nation Grand Chief, says he's has concerns that Labrador-Grenfell Health might not be able to handle an outbreak of COVID-19. (Bailey White/CBC)

Grand Chief Rich said he's disappointed by the Premier's comments.

Rich said while members of the Innu Nation have beef following public health advice like social distancing and hand washing, he says their ability to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19 is limited.

"Many of us live in overcrowded housing, with many children and youth who will inevitably come into contact with our elders as we live in houses where, frequently, multiple generations live together under one roof. Self isolation is virtually impossible for most of us," he wrote in the letter.

He said there are many elders in their communities with chronic diseases, on dialysis, or with addictions.

"It makes me worried if there's an outbreak in Labrador, would Labrador-Grenfell Health be able to handle it?" said Rich.

"That's one of the concerns that I have. And that's why we send a letter to both levels of government, to try to minimize the spread and slow down the process."

The Innu Nation represents about 3,000 Innu, living primarily in Sheshatshiu and Natuashish.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador