Indigenous elders, leaders in N.L. urge conversation, action on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Warning: This story contains distressing details.

As the first-ever National Truth and Reconciliation Day gets underway in Newfoundland and Labrador, Indigenous people from across the province are urging everyone to observe, reflect and take action well beyond the new sombre statutory holiday.

Schools and government offices are closed across the province, giving people time to consider the impacts of the Canadian residential school system, which separated Indigenous children for generations from their families and cultures and forced them into institutions where many experienced trauma and abuse.

"This day will mark a beginning of something that's going to be a lot better than the past. The more we talk about it, we'll make sure it's never forgotten," said Mi'sel Joe, the sagamaw of Miawpukek First Nation on Newfoundland's south coast.

Five residential schools operated in Labrador between 1949 and 1979. The schools were outside of the national system of federally-funded institutions, with those in Labrador either run by the Moravian mission or the International Grenfell Association.

Survivors of those schools fought for recognition and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized in 2017, nearly a decade after an apology was issued to Indian residential school survivors.

"Former students in Labrador really wanted to make it clear that what they experienced, the neglect, the abuse, perhaps the trauma, social disruption that these schools caused was equivalent," said Andrea Proctor, the author of A Long Journey: Residential Schools in Labrador and Newfoundland.

Keeping the conversation going

As Mi'kmaw Elder Calvin White drove from St. John's to his home in Flat Bay on Wednesday, he grappled with the legacy of residential schools along the hundreds of kilometres of highway.

"I can't get this thought out of my head — is that today we have to look at one of the darkest times of our history. We're talking about genocide, directed by government officials, carried out by religious-run residential schools and condoned by the legal authorities," White told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"It's so sad. It's a shame we even have to talk about this."

But White vowed to talk about it all day Thursday. He said he'll spend it on the phone in deep conversation with elders, and keep the conversations going about how Indigenous communities and Canada can move forward, in ways that don't end in court battles but rather in nation-to-nation discussions.

"We need to keep this issue alive. It has to be something that has to be dealt with," White said, adding this is a message that needs to reach settler Canadians as well as Indigenous communities.

Mi'kmaw Elder Calvin White, left, and Miawpukek First Nation Sagamaw Mi'sel Joe both say conversations happening Thursday need to be carried forward and acted upon. (CBC)

Joe, meanwhile, is marking the first Truth and Reconciliation Day in St. John's in much the same way, speaking with elders and anyone else who wants to have a conversation.

"What continues today, goes on into tomorrow," he said.

Provincial observances

The Miawpukek First Nation's plans to mark the day have been scuttled by COVID-19, with testing taking place in the community amid the central Newfoundland outbreak, Joe said.

Elsewhere in the province there are a myriad of other observances, with all flags on provincial government buildings being flown at half-mast. Happy Valley-Goose Bay marked the day with a 9 a.m. gathering in front of its town hall.

The Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation is holding a walk and vigil in Corner Brook starting at 11 a.m, with the minister for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, Lisa Dempster, attending.

The provincial government has yet to issue an apology for residential schools, despite plans in the works to do so.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador