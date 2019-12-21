Wade Tarling wants you to chill out with Winter Songs

Wade Tarling is a sought-after side musician. (Christopher Deacon )

For sought-after keyboard player Wade Tarling, the lead up to the holiday season is the busiest working time of his year.

That's why Tarling decided to create an album of quiet, peaceful solo piano music called Winter Songs.

"Christmas can be a stressful time," said Tarling.

"It's nice to have something that you can just unwind to."

Simple and clear

Winter Songs is a collection of classic Christmas carols, a couple of songs by the Ennis Sisters, and a couple of Tarling's original compositions, all performed by Tarling in simple and clear arrangements.

In order to get this album completed on time, Tarling recorded it during the summer of 2019.

"You have to think ahead," he said.

Wade Tarling's new album is called Winter Songs. (Wade Tarling website)

Flat out

Tarling's musical dance card is blocked solid at the moment.

He has spent the last month touring across Canada with the Ennis Sisters and their seasonal music show.

He'll play a George Street gig on Tibb's Eve, then catch his breath and gear up for a big New Year's Eve show.

So, just when will Tarling be as chilled out as the music he presents on Winter Songs?

"I wouldn't say probably until January."

Wade Tarling is a very busy, in demand performer during the holiday season, which is why he wanted to record a quiet, meditative album of Winter Songs. 12:12

