Wade Tarling wants you to chill out with Winter Songs

Have a First Listen to Winter Songs by Wade Tarling
For sought-after keyboard player Wade Tarling, the lead up to the holiday season is the busiest working time of his year.
That's why Tarling decided to create an album of quiet, peaceful solo piano music called Winter Songs.
"Christmas can be a stressful time," said Tarling.
"It's nice to have something that you can just unwind to."
Simple and clear
Winter Songs is a collection of classic Christmas carols, a couple of songs by the Ennis Sisters, and a couple of Tarling's original compositions, all performed by Tarling in simple and clear arrangements.
In order to get this album completed on time, Tarling recorded it during the summer of 2019.
"You have to think ahead," he said.
Flat out
Tarling's musical dance card is blocked solid at the moment.
He has spent the last month touring across Canada with the Ennis Sisters and their seasonal music show.
He'll play a George Street gig on Tibb's Eve, then catch his breath and gear up for a big New Year's Eve show.
So, just when will Tarling be as chilled out as the music he presents on Winter Songs?
"I wouldn't say probably until January."
