St. John's band Swimming brings math rock to the masses

The members of Swimming say they aren't the only math rock band in St. John's, but they are probably the only math rock band to play an open air gig on the trails around Signal Hill.

"We're just trying to present this music in places where normally you wouldn't expect to hear a loud band," said Swimming drummer Liam Ryan.

Swimming consists of Ryan, guitarist Jacob Cherwick and bass player Nick Hunt.

What is math rock?

They are all musicians who are up for a challenge — which is where math rock comes in.

"It's all based off of complex time signatures and chord structures," said Cherwick. "Sometimes it's a lot of counting in the head. Sometimes it's stuff that feels easier to play but sounds more complicated."

Band veterans

The three friends are experienced swimmers in bands with a variety of musical styles.

Cherwick is best known as the guitarist in his family's Ukrainian dance band, Kubasonics, Ryan grew up listening to his mother's Sex Pistols and Ramones records, and Hunt is a go-to rock and heavy metal bass player.

Math rock for all

In addition to startling unsuspecting hikers, Swimming also plays for a wide range of audiences — in downtown bars, in art galleries and in private spaces.

And even though math rock can be highly technical, the band says their fans don't need to break out their calculators to enjoy More of the Same.

"The stuff we play is generally happy," said Ryan. .

"It's not super-depressing music."

