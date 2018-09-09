Labrador's Silver Wolf Band is doing their 'duty to the land that we love'

The Silver Wolf Band's sound may be contemporary folk rock, but the band's songwriting subject matter is pure Labrador.

"Like Trap Cove [Lullaby]," says singer and guitarist Jamie Jackman. "It's about the land, and the people, and what's meaningful to the people."

Jackman and keyboard player Matthew Barrett have been friends since going to high school in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Both musicians played in several bands together.

They added Justin Jackman — Jamie's brother — on drums, to form the Silver Wolf Band.

Reunited after time away

The SIlver Wolf Band recorded an EP together in 2010, but then disbanded for a few years as the members pursued education and work opportunities away from Labrador.

But in recent years, the trio found themselves back in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, with families and careers — and time to create music together.

The result was their latest album, Pockets Filled with Rocks.

We kind of looked at it over the years as gathering rocks," said Jackman. "We have our pockets filled with rocks now, our pockets filled with experience."

Newfound love for Labrador

That experience includes a newfound appreciation for their home turf.

"We're Labradorians, we're Indigenous, and that's not something everyone can write about," said Jackman.

"We feel like we're doing our duty to the land that we love."

Matthew Barrett and Jamie Jackman of the Silver Wolf Band talk about getting the band back together and making their latest album, Pockets Filled With Rocks 22:05

