Sean Panting's new album is 'dad rock' — and he's proud of it

Sean Panting is getting older, his children are becoming teenagers, and his life priorities are changing.

Which, thought Panting, would be great fodder for his new album, The Simple Machines.

"There is absolutely nothing in the world more rock 'n' roll than surviving and continuing to do the things that you do despite all the other distractions that are out there," declared Panting.

Panting has spent several decades contributing witty topical songs to CBC Newfoundland and Labrador, acting on stage and screen, and performing with a number of bands.

Through it all, he's continued to write and record his own original music.

"Every time I write a batch of songs, it's just talking about the previous few years and how life has been up to that point," said Panting.

Minivan life

The Simple Machines includes a song Panting wrote about his minivan, and another one about a friend who had a parental meltdown in the parking lot of a Swiss Chalet restaurant.

"I think, 'That's the life I'm living. I'd surely appreciate that I'm not alone in this, that somebody else is going through this,'" he said.

Panting recorded The Simple Machines at home in his basement, playing all the instruments himself and mixing the album on his laptop.

Dad in the basement

He said his children, 12 and 13, are used to their father puttering around in the basement with musical instruments.

He added that his kids even listen to his music and give him some valid critiques.

"It [my music] is not necessarily the kind of thing they would be into — but they give it a whirl," said Panting.

