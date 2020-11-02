He calls himself Sarkastodon, and his orchestra exists in the digital world

Dave Connors is a St. john's based hip-hop producer and electronic music composer who releases music under the name Sarkastodon. (Submitted by Dave Connors)

Sarkastodon, also known as Dave Connors, was a busy hip-hop producer and beat maker based in St. John's before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

As others around him were scrambling to figure out how to work at home, Connors didn't miss a beat.

He was already comfortable using a webcam, a home studio, and collaborating with artists all over North America.

"I can work with people pretty much anywhere to a standard that I'm comfortable with."

Connors started off producing indie rock almost a decade ago, then got interested in exploring jazz, hip hop and electronic music.

That led him to the art of beat making, which involves sampling sounds from existing recordings and rearranging those sounds to create new sounds.

He shared his creations on Instagram.

"So I started giving myself a weird name and making myself some weird music and attracting some people who wanted to work with me, and it's been like that ever since," said Connors.

"Sarkastodon the beat maker."

Instrumental tracks that stand on their own

Sarkastodon's solo album, called Phonomontage, is a collection of music that Connors said started as instrumental tracks for vocalists.

"They are pieces to me that are really moving, but that didn't necessarily need a vocalist or a rapper to work as a release, " said Connors.

Connors creates his dreamy compositions on computers and synthesizers, drawing on influences from many genres of music.

"I think it's all real music, there's talent in making it sound good, and there's talent in orchestrating it in beautiful ways."

LISTEN: Lend an ear to the sounds that Dave Connors is making:

Weekend AM 16:49 Sarkastodon brings electronic music to life Sarkastodon, aka Dave Connors, tell us how he creates the dreamy, otherwordly sounds of Phonomontage 16:49

