Rosemary Lawton's latest album is an 'arrival point' for her new sound

Rosemary Lawton released her third album, Canvas, at the end of May. (Submitted by Lindsay Ralph)

Rosemary Lawton has been known for her fiddle over the course of her career. But on her latest album, Canvas, it's her vocals that take centre stage.

"I feel like this album is sort of an arrival point for a sound that I've been seeking for a long time," Lawton told CBC Radio's Weekend AM. "My voice over the past couple years… I feel that I've built up some strength and improved on my training. I'm really pleased with the sound I'm getting from my voice now."

Canvas, her third album, represents a fresh sound for Lawton, taking a path away from tradition to create more of a folk-pop album. She credits the change to working with producer Claire Follett, who helped her avoid being stuck in one genre.

"That's a big step in a different direction from what I've normally done, which is very Celtic traditional and using research from back in the day," Lawton said. "We kind of just decided that we wanted the album and each song to kind of just have what it felt it needed."

That mentality is felt almost immediately on the first single, Little Fires, which has a driving piano groove. Lawton said she also drew inspiration from groups like Figgy Duff, demonstrated on tracks like Grasping.

Lawton said the work and experience of recording Canvas was different from her other recordings. The sense of the album as a next step also came through writing and performing, as the album is the first time Lawton has moved away from traditional tracks in favour of her own written works.

"I honestly find it freeing in so many ways. I love our culture and our heritage, and I'm so proud to be someone who can represent that culture and heritage, but with this album … I had complete control over every aspect," she said. "I could rearrange a melody, I could change a rhythm … without changing the essence of music.

"These songs come from the heart, they come from a really deep place within me. And being able to preform them, it just feels very authentic and natural."

